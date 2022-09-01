Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.