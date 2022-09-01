Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,351,259 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,628,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.