Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 145,800 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of CI Financial worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 738,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CIXX opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

