Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,750 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 722,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 314,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

