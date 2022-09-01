Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 81,055 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,055 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.