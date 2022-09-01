Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 93,696 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dropbox worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dropbox by 110.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

