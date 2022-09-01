Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 5,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $861.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

