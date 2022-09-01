ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.83

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $552.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 459,967 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.