ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,093,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,955.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,713.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,955.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,721 shares of company stock worth $295,309. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 9,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.