Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.90 or 0.07868489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00287129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00766412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00581973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.