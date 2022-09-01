adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $197.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Trading Down 1.9 %

ADDYY stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. adidas has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.