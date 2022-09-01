adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.82

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 121475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in adidas by 36.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

