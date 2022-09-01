Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.49. 26,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.27. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

