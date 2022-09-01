Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $13,073,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 2,407,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,653,383. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

