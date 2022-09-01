AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEA-Bridges Impact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Price Performance

Shares of IMPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 163,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

