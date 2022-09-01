Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.55

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 111914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.12 million and a PE ratio of 27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

