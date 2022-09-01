Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 276,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.