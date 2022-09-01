Afton Capital Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. CF Industries makes up about 3.3% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CF Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $65,509,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CF traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $102.52. 104,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,861. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,612 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.