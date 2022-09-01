Afton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Afton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Continental Resources makes up about 3.9% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CLR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,664. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

