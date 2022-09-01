Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 174,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

