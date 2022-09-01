Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 7,250 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

