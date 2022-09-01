Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.53 and traded as high as C$18.42. Air Canada shares last traded at C$18.09, with a volume of 1,466,477 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

