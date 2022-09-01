AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.72

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.04. AirSculpt Technologies shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

AirSculpt Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.