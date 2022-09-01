Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 3,700 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,761.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at $834,956.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,837.60.
- On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $8,511.84.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
