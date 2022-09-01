Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 3,700 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,761.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at $834,956.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,837.60.

On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $8,511.84.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 507,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading

