Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Shares of ALB opened at $267.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

