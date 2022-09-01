Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.58. 10,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 655,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alector by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 259,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.