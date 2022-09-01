Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.7 %

BABA stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.