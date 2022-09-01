Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 43,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,011,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,585,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,790,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

