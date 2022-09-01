Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$57.99. 781,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The company has a market cap of C$59.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

