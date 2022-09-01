Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

