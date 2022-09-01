Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,920,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 39,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.