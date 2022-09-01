Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. 1,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.