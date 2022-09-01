Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
