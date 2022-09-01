América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,830. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

