American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,518,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,384,538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.91% of American Express worth $8,324,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 112,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,457. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

