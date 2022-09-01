American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

