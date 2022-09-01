American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.