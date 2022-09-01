American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.
American Woodmark stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
