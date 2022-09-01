American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Woodmark Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMWD opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Insider Activity at American Woodmark
In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
See Also
