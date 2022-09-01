AMLT (AMLT) Hits One Day Volume of $372.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $372.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

