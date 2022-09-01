Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90.

8/12/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

8/12/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

8/12/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25.

7/7/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

7/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

7/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.35.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

TSE CEU traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$2.38. The company had a trading volume of 262,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,246. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,972 shares of company stock valued at $158,564.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.