Analyzing AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppHarvest
|-1,256.15%
|-30.67%
|-21.16%
|AppHarvest Competitors
|-180.78%
|-13.66%
|-9.38%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppHarvest
|$9.05 million
|-$166.19 million
|-1.68
|AppHarvest Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|$90.75 million
|4.31
Risk and Volatility
AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -29.95, indicating that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AppHarvest
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|AppHarvest Competitors
|33
|127
|416
|23
|2.72
AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.22%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.