Analyzing Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.43 $56.00 million $6.51 13.32 PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 13.08 $7.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

This table compares Denbury and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 22.38% 23.55% 13.60% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denbury and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 0 8 0 2.78 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $96.09, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Denbury beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

