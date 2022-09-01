Analyzing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $550.59 million 4.43 $41.45 million $0.47 33.91 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.61%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 12.47% 59.18% 8.75% Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.