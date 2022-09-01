Analyzing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 167.00%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -4.13% -19.96% -10.18% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.25 -$8.88 million ($0.83) -5.80 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Volatility and Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

