Analyzing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -444.71% -38.22% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -2.63% 10.02% 7.38%

Risk & Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.34 -$1.01 billion ($2.62) -1.73 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.50 -$38.91 million ($0.26) -50.42

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dingdong (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 49.29%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

