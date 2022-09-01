Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as low as $9.33. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 667,665 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $752.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.