Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.72

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 23611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

