ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.