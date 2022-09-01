ANTA Sports Products Limited Announces Dividend of $1.93 (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.9253 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDY stock opened at $303.71 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $248.82 and a one year high of $536.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANPDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

