APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of APi Group worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 211,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

